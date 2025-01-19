x
Home > Boxoffice

USA BO : Sankranthi ki Vastunnam dominates

Published on January 19, 2025 by nymisha

USA BO : Sankranthi ki Vastunnam dominates

Victory Venkatesh starrer ‘Sankranthiki Vastunnam’ is outperforming other festival releases in all territories due to the unanimous feedback from audience and movie critics. The fun-filled family entertainer in the backdrop of a crime saga has struck a chord with all sections of moviegoers and emerged as festival winner by collecting huge revenues in both Telugu states tates and overseas circuits.

In North America, Sankranthiki Vastunnam is likely to hit a jackpot as it targets the prestigious $ 2 million mark by the end of weekend. The Anil Ravipudi directional collected more than $ 1.7 Million gross in five days after taking a phenomenal opening with $381K from premieres despite a working day release i.e Monday. Due to positive reviews and strong word of mouth, the film notched up $ 355K and $ 215K on the next two days.

Even though it slowed down on Thursday with $ 145K, the film gained huge momentum entering the crucial weekend as it raked in $ 285K on Friday to take the overall gross past $ 1.3 Million. The first Saturday turned out to be the biggest windfall for the film with a sensational $ 400K as of this writing. The film now targets the $ 2M club by Sunday and with Monday being a holiday, there is good chances for it to go past the $ 2.5 Million mark in its full run.

On the other hand, Ram Charan’s Game Changer is clearly struggling to live up the hype and expectations of trade circles as it managed just $ 2.1 Million in 9 days. The film failed to add $ 1 million combined from all days after the first day gross of $ 1.3 Million including premieres. However, it is the third biggest grosser for Charan in North America after RRR and Rangasthalam.

Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj, which took a terrific opening with $ 1 million from its premieres and first day, couldn’t see any growth in numbers due to the mass genre and average word mouth. The film managed to collect $ 1.4 Million till now and will stand as the second biggest grosser for Balakrishna after Gauthamiputra Satakarni.

