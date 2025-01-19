Key Highlights Of Amit shah – CBN Meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s residence for a dinner meeting. The two leaders held a private discussion for over half an hour, focusing on key state and national issues. The visit was part of Amit Shah’s trip to the state to attend the NDRF event in Gannavaram.

Upon his arrival at CM Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli, Amit Shah was warmly welcomed by Naidu, along with Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Lokesh. During the meeting, CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude to Amit Shah for the central government’s support in announcing a financial package for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Amit Shah acknowledged the emotional significance of the steel plant to the Telugu people and emphasized the need for collective efforts to revive its profitability.

Bharat Ratna for NTR ?

Chandrababu Naidu once again raised the issue of conferring the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, to the late N.T. Rama Rao , former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and a legendary actor. Chandrababu Naidu highlighted NTR’s contributions to the film industry, the Combined Andhra Pradesh, and his role in uniting anti-Congress forces at the national level. Purandeswari, a BJP leader, mentioned that the proposal for NTR’s Bharat Ratna is pending with the central government. Amit Shah acknowledged NTR’s greatness and agreed that he is deserving of the honor.

Private Meeting

After the initial discussions, Amit Shah and Chandrababu Naidu held a private meeting for about 45 minutes. While the details of their conversation were not disclosed, it is believed that they discussed various state and national issues, including the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, agricultural concerns, and inter-state water disputes.

Following the meeting, a dinner was organized on the lawns of CM Naidu’s residence, overlooking the Krishna River. During the dinner, Amit Shah inquired about the agricultural practices in Andhra Pradesh, particularly the crops grown in the region. CM Naidu explained that paddy, chili, and horticultural crops are widely cultivated, especially in the Rayalaseema region.

AP Land Price

Amit Shah also asked about land prices in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu humorously remarked that while an acre of land sold in Andhra Pradesh once could buy five acres in Hyderabad, the situation has now reversed, with one acre in Hyderabad equivalent to 50 acres in Andhra Pradesh.

Godavari and Krishna Rivers

Amit Shah inquired about any inter-state disputes related to the Godavari River. CM Naidu clarified that there are no major issues with the Godavari at present but mentioned potential disputes concerning the Krishna River. He also briefed Amit Shah on the Polavaram-Banakacherla link project and its significance for the state.

Historical Lessons

The conversation also touched upon the political history of Andhra Pradesh. Amit Shah asked about the tenure of former Chief Ministers, particularly P.V. Narasimha Rao and Kasu Brahmananda Reddy. CM Naidu shared insights into their tenures and the frequent changes in leadership during the Congress regime.

Dinner Highlights

The dinner featured traditional Telugu cuisine, including meals served on banana leaves, a custom during festivals and special occasions. Amit Shah appreciated the hospitality and humorously remarked that the food served would last him for three days. He also inquired about the popularity of sweets among Telugu people and confirmed that his family has been vegetarian for six generations.

Amit Shah and other BJP leaders spent nearly an hour and a half at CM Naidu’s residence before departing for Vijayawada.