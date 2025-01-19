x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos Visit: A Push for Investments

Published on January 19, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi say Cops
image
Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos Visit: A Push for Investments
image
Key Highlights Of Amit shah – CBN Meet
image
USA BO : Sankranthi ki Vastunnam dominates
image
Drone Spotted Over Pawan Kalyan’s Camp Office, Sparks Concerns

Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos Visit: A Push for Investments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to embark on a four-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, starting today. The primary goal of this visit is to attract large-scale investments to the state and rebuild its brand image. This marks CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s first international tour after the formation of the new coalition government in Andhra Pradesh.

The visit aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a top destination for global investors. CM Naidu plans to meet with business leaders, promote the state’s policies, and secure investments in sectors like IT, industries, and renewable energy. The government is also focusing on creating job opportunities for the youth by attracting both domestic and foreign investments.

Delegation

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is accompanied by a high-level team, including IT Minister Lokesh, Industries Minister TG Bharat, and other officials. The delegation will engage with global business leaders and participate in key discussions at the World Economic Forum.

Schedule

Day 1:

Nara Chandrababu Naidu will travel from Delhi to Zurich and meet with the Indian Ambassador. Later, he will hold discussions with industrialists at Hilton Hotel and interact with Telugu diaspora entrepreneurs at Hotel Hyatt. The focus will be on promoting Andhra Pradesh as an investment-friendly state.

Day 2:

CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu will attend a CII session on green hydrogen and discuss energy transition at the World Economic Forum. Meetings are scheduled with top executives from companies like Coca-Cola, LG, Walmart, and ArcelorMittal. He will also meet UAE’s Finance Minister, Abdullah Bin, to explore collaboration opportunities.

Day 3:

Nara Chandrababu Naidu will give exclusive interviews to international media outlets like Bloomberg to highlight Andhra Pradesh’s policies. He will participate in discussions on the blue economy and meet with business tycoons to discuss investment opportunities.

Day 4:

On the final day, CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu will travel back to Zurich and then return to India, concluding his four-day tour.

The Andhra Pradesh government is working hard to revive the state’s brand image, which has taken a hit in recent years. By attracting investments, the government aims to create employment opportunities and boost economic growth. This visit is seen as a crucial step in achieving these goals.

Davos is a global platform where world leaders, business executives, and policymakers come together to discuss economic trends and opportunities. Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s participation in this forum is expected to open doors for Andhra Pradesh on the international stage.

Next Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi say Cops Previous Key Highlights Of Amit shah – CBN Meet
else

TRENDING

image
Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi say Cops
image
Bhairavam’s Intense Tease
image
Priyadarshi’s Court First Look: Strikes A Chord

Latest

image
Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi say Cops
image
Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos Visit: A Push for Investments
image
Key Highlights Of Amit shah – CBN Meet
image
USA BO : Sankranthi ki Vastunnam dominates
image
Drone Spotted Over Pawan Kalyan’s Camp Office, Sparks Concerns

Most Read

image
Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos Visit: A Push for Investments
image
Key Highlights Of Amit shah – CBN Meet
image
Drone Spotted Over Pawan Kalyan’s Camp Office, Sparks Concerns

Related Articles

sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025