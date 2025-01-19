Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos Visit: A Push for Investments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to embark on a four-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, starting today. The primary goal of this visit is to attract large-scale investments to the state and rebuild its brand image. This marks CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s first international tour after the formation of the new coalition government in Andhra Pradesh.

The visit aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a top destination for global investors. CM Naidu plans to meet with business leaders, promote the state’s policies, and secure investments in sectors like IT, industries, and renewable energy. The government is also focusing on creating job opportunities for the youth by attracting both domestic and foreign investments.

Delegation

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is accompanied by a high-level team, including IT Minister Lokesh, Industries Minister TG Bharat, and other officials. The delegation will engage with global business leaders and participate in key discussions at the World Economic Forum.

Schedule

Day 1:

Nara Chandrababu Naidu will travel from Delhi to Zurich and meet with the Indian Ambassador. Later, he will hold discussions with industrialists at Hilton Hotel and interact with Telugu diaspora entrepreneurs at Hotel Hyatt. The focus will be on promoting Andhra Pradesh as an investment-friendly state.

Day 2:

CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu will attend a CII session on green hydrogen and discuss energy transition at the World Economic Forum. Meetings are scheduled with top executives from companies like Coca-Cola, LG, Walmart, and ArcelorMittal. He will also meet UAE’s Finance Minister, Abdullah Bin, to explore collaboration opportunities.

Day 3:

Nara Chandrababu Naidu will give exclusive interviews to international media outlets like Bloomberg to highlight Andhra Pradesh’s policies. He will participate in discussions on the blue economy and meet with business tycoons to discuss investment opportunities.

Day 4:

On the final day, CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu will travel back to Zurich and then return to India, concluding his four-day tour.

The Andhra Pradesh government is working hard to revive the state’s brand image, which has taken a hit in recent years. By attracting investments, the government aims to create employment opportunities and boost economic growth. This visit is seen as a crucial step in achieving these goals.

Davos is a global platform where world leaders, business executives, and policymakers come together to discuss economic trends and opportunities. Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s participation in this forum is expected to open doors for Andhra Pradesh on the international stage.