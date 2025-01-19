Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi say Cops

Mumbai police have finally nabbed the accused who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan after more than 60 hours of manhunt and scouring through several CCTV footages. He had been identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad who hails from Bangladesh. The preliminary investigation revealed that he might be an illegal immigrant. He doesn’t possess any valid document pertaining to India and police suspect that he entered the country illegally six months ago and had been living in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan was seriously injured by the intruder at around 02:30 AM at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on January 16. He was stabbed six times at multiple places and suffered bruises and cuts. The burglar escaped from the residence immediately and fled the city to hide himself in Thane after CCTV footage revealed his identity. A police case was registered immediately and search operation commenced in no time.

According to police, the suspect admitted during questioning that after the incident at Saif Ali Khan’s home, he had taken a train from Bandra to Dadar, from where he walked to his place of residence in Worli Koliwada. He later slept in Mangroves in Thane to avoid being caught. Based on footages, Police continued to track his mobile phone and finally nabbed him when he tried to escape.

He had managed to break into the actor’s home through the fire exit at the back. His maid spotted him and screamed. When Mr Khan confronted him, he stabbed him six times and fled the place. The actor was rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital. Doctors have said he is recovering well.

“The robber asked for money and when he was opposed, he attacked the maid Junu and Saif Ali Khan and injured them. Police have taken the accused into custody on the basis of technical evidence. The accused’s name is Shariful Islam Shehzad and he is a Bangladeshi national,” a police statement said, adding that the accused has also been charged under sections relating to illegally entering India.