x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi say Cops

Published on January 19, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Lokesh as Deputy CM: Growing Support Within TDP
image
Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi say Cops
image
Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos Visit: A Push for Investments
image
Key Highlights Of Amit shah – CBN Meet
image
USA BO : Sankranthi ki Vastunnam dominates

Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi say Cops

Mumbai police have finally nabbed the accused who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan after more than 60 hours of manhunt and scouring through several CCTV footages. He had been identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad who hails from Bangladesh. The preliminary investigation revealed that he might be an illegal immigrant. He doesn’t possess any valid document pertaining to India and police suspect that he entered the country illegally six months ago and had been living in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan was seriously injured by the intruder at around 02:30 AM at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on January 16. He was stabbed six times at multiple places and suffered bruises and cuts. The burglar escaped from the residence immediately and fled the city to hide himself in Thane after CCTV footage revealed his identity. A police case was registered immediately and search operation commenced in no time.

According to police, the suspect admitted during questioning that after the incident at Saif Ali Khan’s home, he had taken a train from Bandra to Dadar, from where he walked to his place of residence in Worli Koliwada. He later slept in Mangroves in Thane to avoid being caught. Based on footages, Police continued to track his mobile phone and finally nabbed him when he tried to escape.

He had managed to break into the actor’s home through the fire exit at the back. His maid spotted him and screamed. When Mr Khan confronted him, he stabbed him six times and fled the place. The actor was rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital. Doctors have said he is recovering well.

“The robber asked for money and when he was opposed, he attacked the maid Junu and Saif Ali Khan and injured them. Police have taken the accused into custody on the basis of technical evidence. The accused’s name is Shariful Islam Shehzad and he is a Bangladeshi national,” a police statement said, adding that the accused has also been charged under sections relating to illegally entering India.

Next Lokesh as Deputy CM: Growing Support Within TDP Previous Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos Visit: A Push for Investments
else

TRENDING

image
Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi say Cops
image
Bhairavam’s Intense Tease
image
Priyadarshi’s Court First Look: Strikes A Chord

Latest

image
Lokesh as Deputy CM: Growing Support Within TDP
image
Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi say Cops
image
Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos Visit: A Push for Investments
image
Key Highlights Of Amit shah – CBN Meet
image
USA BO : Sankranthi ki Vastunnam dominates

Most Read

image
Lokesh as Deputy CM: Growing Support Within TDP
image
Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos Visit: A Push for Investments
image
Key Highlights Of Amit shah – CBN Meet

Related Articles

sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025