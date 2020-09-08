Aha acquires the streaming rights of two Telugu films

Allu Aravind’s digital streaming platform Aha is competing with digital giants like Amazon and Netflix.Aha is acquiring the digital rights of several regional films. After Bhanumathi Ramakrishna received decent response from the digital crowds, Aha is focused on some more digital releases.

Aha acquired the digital rights of Raj Tarun’s ‘Orey Bujjiga ‘ and the film will stream from October 2nd. Vijay Kumar Konda is the director and Malavika Nair is the leading lady. The AHA platform also acquired the digital rights of Colour Photo, a small film that caught everyone’s attention. Aha acquired the rights of this film for a fancy price and it will start streaming for Diwali. Sandeep Raj is the director and Suhas, Chandini Chowdary and Sunil are the lead actor in this romantic entertainer. Aha is also in talks for some other projects and their digital release dates will be announced soon.