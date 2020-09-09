Bigg boss day2: Showing the talents and getting luxury budget

Bigg boss season 4 is in the first week and like all seasons, the first week is for forming connections and showing their talents. Also, as per the pattern of Bigg boss, Monday is for nominations and Tuesday is for luxury budget. The show went on predictable lines today.

Talent show:

Karate Kalyani was given a task by Bigg boss to act as a teacher and explain the rules of Bigg boss to the housemates. She did her job well but housemates tried to tease the teacher. When Kalyani told Gangavva is in the same class for 50 years, she retorted immediately saying the teacher is collecting fees but not trying to get her students passed. Surya Kiran sang a song in Tamil (from Kadalan/ Premikudu movie) to cheer up the housemates.

Luxury budget task:

Bigg boss gave a luxury budget task to the housemates today. Contestants are made into 6 groups with each group consisting of 2 people. For each group, one painting is given. But only one of them will get to see the painting and they have to describe the painting to the other person in the group, who has to paint the same without seeing the actual painting. Amma Rajasekhar and TV9 Devi were coordinators of this task. After completion of the task, housemates got only 5000 points out of total 14000 points, that they could have earned.

Contestants from the secret room came out today:

It is known news that Sohail and Ariyana were in the secret room since they entered the house. On the day-1, Sohail was able to do a prank call like Bigg boss to the house and get the lunch and dinner for them from the house. Today, Ariyana Glory, who is also in the secret room along with Sohail tried to get food from the house with a similar prank but it got misfired. Housemates understood that it is a call from some unknown contestants who might be in the secret room. In fact, Ariyana making the call was a blunder. As the housemates didn’t bother about these two, Bigg boss asked them to enter the Bigg boss house. While sending them, Bigg boss cleverly reminded them that the housemates didn’t send food and asked them to confront the housemates on this. As seen in the promo of the next episode, these two housemates fell in the trap and had a fight with the housemates.