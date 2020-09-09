Bigg boss tidbits: Season 4 contestants reminding Shiva Jyothy and Hema

Bigg boss is one of the most successful reality shows in the country. There are many fans for this as revealed by unbeatable and ever-increasing TRP ratings of the show. As people are keenly watching all the seasons, they are able to compare the contestants of a season with those of previous seasons. They are not stopping at comparing but also trolling some of the contestants through their memes. Details as below.

Monal Gajjar reminding Shiva Jyothy and Madhu Priya:

Monal Gajjar was a heroine by profession. So when she entered the house audience expected her to provide some glamor and entertain the audience with her cute looks. But she was the first participant to cry in the house this season. She was seen crying for every small reason to the point that it is irritating the audience rather than evoking sentiment. In fact, one contestant who cried a lot in the previous season the same way is Shiva Jyothy. So, many memes are circulating in social media comparing Monal with Shiva Jyothy. However, Shiva Jyothy’s crying did not irritate in the initial weeks of the season 3. In season 1, Madhu Priya also used to cry a lot and got the title as ‘Pathala Ganga’.

Karate Kalyani reminding ‘Hema Akka’:

Another contestant who irritated a lot in the first couple of days is Karate Kalyani. Her verbal fight with Jordar Sujatha during and after nominations didn’t go well with the audience. In fact, she looked like a nagging lady. By seeing the way she is nagging and crying, netizens circulated memes comparing her with Hema of season 3. However, the only difference is, Hema was in the nomination the first week itself and so got evicted and Karate Kalyani is not in nomination this week. Had she been in the nominations, probably she would also have been evicted this week itself. One more similarity is anchor Lasya was always seen consoling Karate Kalyani, the same way as anchor Srimukhi used to console Hema in the first week

One lucky thing for them is – none of these two are in nominations this week. Had any of them been in nominations, there would not have been much suspense about this week’s eviction. We will have to wait and see if these two can change their ways and sustain in the house or continue to cry and make a fuss about small things and get evicted early.