AP govt launches plasma donation campaign

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a plasma donation campaign.

The government launched the campaign by luring donors with Rs 5,000 cash reward for Plasma donations.

According to estimates, over 37,000 people are eligible for plasma donation in the state. The database of eligible donors is prepared and is currently being shared to the blood banks which have the facility to take the plasma and store it.

The health department call center will call the COVID-19 recovered patients and tell them about the plasma donation program and convince them to donate plasma.

The government is spending Rs 15 crore on a daily basis for Covid arrangements including food, lodging, medicines and tests.