Aha bringing fresh content this monsoon

Aha, the 100% local OTT platform is becoming one of the best destinations for unique and riveting content. This Entertainment platform that has captivated customers’ attention with numerous movies and shows is now bringing another batch of fresh content to keep us entertained.

The recently released Aha peek of their upcoming content captivated viewers’ curiosity. Aha is ready to keep us entertained with many movies and shows, and they are currently providing us a fresh batch of entertainment.

It’s raining blockbuster entertainment in Telugu people’s favourite OTT this monsoon, Aha. The upcoming movies and shows include Kiran Abbavaram and Chandini Chowdary’s romantic entertainer ‘Sammathame,’ which will begin streaming on July 15, Shankmukh Jaswanth’s ‘Agent Anand Santosh, Anand Devarakonda’s ‘Highway,’ Seghu Talkies, Rahul Ramakrishna’s Intiniti Ramayanam, and reality shows like Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Unstoppable’ season 2, Omkar’s Dance Ikon and many more.

The recently released Anya’s Tutorial, AVAK, and DJ Tillu continue to surprise the audience. The existing content and new releases are impressing the audience with all the fun, thrill and adrenaline rush.

Aha, offering viewer treasure troves of upcoming and existing content for only Rs. 299. This monsoon offer and a lot of entertainment are now causing audiences to buy subscription and enjoy the happiness for the entire year.