Tollywood’s top celebrities watch Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood’s Mr Perfect Aamir Khan is done with Laal Singh Chaddha and the film releases on August 11th across the globe in all the Indian languages. Aamir Khan hosted a special premiere for top celebrities of Telugu cinema in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and Naga Chaitanya attended the special premiere. Naga Chaitanya played an important role as Aamir Khan’s pal in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was screened in the residence of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an emotional attempt directed by Advait Chandan and is the remake of Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya played the lead roles. Geetha Arts acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Laal Singh Chaddha and the film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

