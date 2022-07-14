How long will Pawan stay with the BJP in AP?

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is the most-unhappy man in Andhra Pradesh politics these days. He is not happy with his ally-the BJP as they are neither inviting him nor involving him in their programmes.

As if this is not enough, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not given him appointment, though he sought it a few months ago. There is no communication from the Prime Minister’s Office or the BJP national headquarters about his request. There is absolute silence on his request in the BJP as well as the PMO.

Pawan Kalyan was not invited for the Prime Minister’s meeting in Bhimavaram. He is taking it seriously and gives a handful of reasons to have been invited. He contested from Bhimavaram in the 2019 elections. He hails from a village which is close to Bhimavaram. He is an ally of the BJP.

He is furious that the BJP leadership did not consider any of these reasons to invite him for the meeting. Rubbing salt to the wound was extending an invitation to his brother Chiranjeevi and the Prime Minister hugging him at the public meeting.

The other issue where Pawan Kalyan is uncomfortable with the BJP leadership is the visit of BJP-led NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to Andhra Pradesh. Technically-speaking, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena has one vote in the AP Assembly and his vote is also important to the BJP in the election. Besides having a vote for his party, he is also an ally to the BJP based on which, he would have been made part of Murmu’s visit to Andhra Pradesh.

The Jana Sena chief is said to be upset with the attitude and approach of the BJP and feels that the BJP doesn’t need him in the state. He is seriously exploring various possibilities to make his next move in the state. He is scheduled to start his state tour in October, after Dasara and it is believed that he would take a call on the alliance.

He had already given three options to his party cadre at his party’s formation day meeting in March this year. Now, he is coming up with the fourth option – to go with the TDP in the 2024 elections. As he is serious on making his debut into the Assembly this time, sources say that Pawan Kalyan is confident of winning the election only if he goes with the TDP and not the BJP.

It is now to be seen whether he would take this fourth option seriously and break the alliance with the BJP once he begins his State tour in October this year.