Allu Arjun and Harish Shankar join hands for an ad shoot

It is a long break for Harish Shankar as Pawan Kalyan’s film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh which was announced long ago got delayed. Harish Shankar is done with the script and he is waiting for the arrival of Pawan Kalyan. He has been working on various web-based projects. Harish Shankar and top actor Allu Arjun are joining hands for the shoot of a commercial. Harish Shankar posted the pictures of him with Allu Arjun before jetting off for the shoot on a private jet.

“It’s always a fun ride with our own ICON STAAR @alluarjunonline ..joining hands for an ad shoot !!!! This is exciting !!! #adshoots” posted Harish Shankar on his official social media page. Allu Arjun will soon commence the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule in the direction of Sukumar. Harish Shankar is keen to join hands with Ram for an out-and-out commercial entertainer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf_pzTDJ-Rg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link