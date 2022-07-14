Bhimavaram Kshatriya Sangham leaders meet Jagan

A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on July 4, the Kshatriya Seva Samithi leaders met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Thursday.

Samithi president Pericharla Nagaraju, vice-president V Venkateswara Raju, joint secretary D V S S N Raju, treasurer P Venkateswara Raju, Kshatriya Federation chairman Ch Venkatapathi Raju, secretary D S N Raju, vice-chairman Anjaneya Raju, member Gadiraju Subba Raju met the chief minister.

Government chief whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju, Kshatriya Corporation chairman Patapati Sarraju, were also present along with these members.

The members thanked the chief minister for attending the Alluri Sitarama Raju’s 125th birth anniversary at Bhimavaram and making it a success. The members offered their services to organise similar events in honour of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the state and other places in the country during the year.

This event at Bhimavaram was the controversial news at that time as the state government did not allow local MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju to attend the meeting. Though the MP secured clearance from the high court, he could not attend the meeting.

Interestingly, Raghurama Krishnam Raju started by a train to reach Bhimavaram to be present in the meeting along with the Prime Minister. However, he withdrew from the journey as he was told that his name was not there in the list of invitees for the meeting.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had blackmailed the Kshatriya Seva Sangham leaders and the Central government not to invite him for the meeting. Raghurama Krishnam Raju also said that some of the members of the Seva Sangham have requested him not to attend the meeting as the chief minister was forcing them not to invite him.

In the midst of these controversies, the Kshatria Seva Sangham leaders met the chief minister thanking him for his presence at the meeting and offered their support to conduct Alluri Sitarama Raju birth anniversary celebrations in the country.