Aha introduces Golden World of Cinema with “Aha Gold”

Advertisement

Aha, the 100% local OTT platform is now ready to transport viewers into the Golden world of cinema. Aha Gold includes 4K resolution movies and Dolby Atmos sound to thrill.

Existing content and new releases continue to awe the audience by providing thrills, excitement, and an adrenaline rush. On top of that, aha is offering a Golden cinema experience with ‘Aha Gold.’ It’s now a wonderful surprise for aha subscribers in both Telugu and Tamil.

In order to transfer us to the Golden world, aha released an unique peek starring Anil Ravipudi. Now that entertainment, enjoyment, and everything has been enhanced, it is your turn to upgrade since you are what you watch.