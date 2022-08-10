Alia Bhatt’s Darlings to be made in Telugu and Tamil

Bollywood star actress Alia Bhatt made her debut in the web space with Darlings. The Netflix original is one among the most watched in the recent times. Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt produced Darlings. Going with the response, the team of Red Chillies Entertainment are in plans to take this to South. They are keen to remake Darlings in Telugu and Tamil languages. The script would be changed to suit the taste of the audience in Telugu and Tamil. The actors and technicians will be finalized soon.

The story of Darlings will remain the same and the changes would be made considering the South audience. The team believes that the content has the potential to be made in South. Jasmeet K Reen directed Darlings and Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah played the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions produced Darlings.