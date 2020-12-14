Aha lines up a Fantasy Thriller

Telugu digital platform Aha is slowly making an impact. Some of the recent shows and films received a decent response and the viewership saw a decent rise in the recent times. Aha now locked U-Turn director Pawan Kumar for a fantasy thriller which will be an exclusive for Aha. Amala Paul is playing the lead role in this untitled fantasy thriller.

Aha will announce the details of the fantasy thriller soon and it will start streaming next year. Pawan directed a big-budget web series for Netflix titled Leila. He directed the web series along with Deepa Mehta and Shanker Raman.