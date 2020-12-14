Balega Tagilavey Bangaram: Enjoyable Song

Yupp Advert

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack is getting ready for Sankranthi release. Under the choreography of Raju Sundaram master, the song Balega Tagilavey Bangaram was canned in the exotic locations in Goa. The lyrical video of this song is out now.

Balega Tagilavey Bangaram starts on a euphonic note and then we will get to listen to traditional voice. Vocals for the song are by Anirudh Ravichander. This is a youth track and as usual Thaman has kept the pace in a moderate level. The lyrics are written with good peppy masala so it is an enjoyable song.

Krack is third film in the combination of Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni.