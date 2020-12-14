Viraata Parvam First Glimpse: A Realistic Attempt

Yupp Advert

Rana Daggubati is back with one more realistic attempt and the film is titled Viraata Parvam. The film’s first glimpse is out today marking Rana’s birthday. Rana plays the role of Dr Ravi Shankar alias Ravanna in the film that happens in 1990s. The first glimpse looks terrific and the presentation is hard-hitting. Rana Daggubati stuns in the role of a Naxalite in Viraata Parvam. The background score and cinematography work stands out in this first glimpse and keeps the bars of expectations high.

Venu Udugula directed Viraata Parvam and Sai Pallavi, Priyamani will be seen in other pivotal roles. The visuals are spectacular and most of the film is shot across the dense forests of India. Rana plays a role with dual shades in the film. Viraata Parvam is expected to have a summer 2021 release and the pending shooting portions will be completed this month. Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas are the producers.