Aha new shows fail to impress: Application Down

Though Allu Aravind and his team say that the shows of Aha are hitting millions of views, it is purely lagging behind when it comes to delivering some quality content and interesting stuff. The recent shows ‘Locked’ and ‘Sin’ fail to impress the audience. They are quite flat and they lose the steam in between leaving the audience irritated. From the past 12 hours, Aha application is down and it comes up with a pop-up message that it is down due to technical issues and will be back soon.

When the whole country is under lockdown and the users spending ample time on OTT platforms, Aha is down which is sure a shock for the team. They are working hard to retain it at the earliest. Some other shows will be launched soon. Directors like Krish and Maruthi are working on some of the shows. Allu Aravind wanted to acquire the digital streaming rights of Tollywood biggies but most of the filmmakers prefer to sell them for Amazon or Netflix. Tough days ahead for Aha.