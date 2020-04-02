Record TRP for Sarileru Neekevvaru

The television premiere of Mahesh Babu’s recent offering Sarileru Neekevvaru fetched a record TRP. Sarileru Neekevvaru television premiere on Gemini TV received 23.4 TVR which is the highest ever for a Telugu film. Baahubali: The Conclusion was got 22.70 TVR and Baahubali: The Beginning got 21.84 TVR. Sarileru Neekevvaru was telecasted on Ugadi evening and received top TRP. Anil Ravipudi is the director of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead.





