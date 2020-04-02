Jagan video conference with PM Modi: COVID aid

Prime Minister Modi held video conference with Chief Ministers of all states to discuss steps being taken against Coronavirus threat. AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy also took part in the video address. Jagan Reddy told PM about the immediate need to rescue the state with funds because of the serious financial crunch.

Jagan has also asked for supply of enough masks in view the rising demand. At the same time, the CM explained to Modi the reasons for the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases. He said that it wasn’t mostly because of the transmission from the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation participants and those infected by them. The spurt in cases was there in the last two days only. Nearly 111 +ve cases in AP are because of infection of Nizamuddin meet attendees and their local contacts.

Jagan explained to Modi how the state government is segregating and giving treatment to all patients and suspects in isolation and quarantine wards.