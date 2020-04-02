Sai Pallavi about her toughest episode till date

Sai Pallavi is a natural actress who relies on performance-oriented roles rather than glamorous outings. Films like Premam, Fidaa and Padi Padi Leche Manasu took her to the next level in her career. During an interview, Sai Pallavi revealed about her toughest episode of the shoot in her career. The actress had to learn driving a tractor for an episode in Fidaa.

“I had to drive a tractor in wet fields and I had to be natural with my expressions along with driving. I lost control several times and it was the toughest episode in my career” said Sai Pallavi. The actress is shooting for Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam and is in talks for a couple of Telugu films that will roll this year. She will romance Sharwanand in his upcoming movie that will be directed by Kishore Tirumala.