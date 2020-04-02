Payal Rajput’s Telugu lessons during Quarantine Time

Punjabi beauty Payal Rajput shot fame with RX 100 and she did not look back. But her recent Telugu offerings are named as massive duds and the actress is now struggling for offers. Payal Rajput is charging Rs 80 lakhs per film which is huge. The actress is busy wrapping up her current commitments and is looking for a film that can bring her back to the limelight. During this lockdown period, Payal Rajput restricted herself to her home and is on a mission.

Payal Rajput is taking up telugu lessons and is practicing the language. Without taking the help of any tutor, Payal Rajput relied on Google to learn Telugu. The actress is in plans to learn the language and turn fluent by the time the lockdown is lifted down. Payal Rajput is also in talks for a couple of Tamil films and she is yet to sign the dotted line for the films.