Now govt health workers attacked in Nizamabad

Government health workers and volunteers were attacked by a violent mob in Nizamabad neighbourhood on Thursday. Trouble began when the health workers and volunteers visited the area to screen residents for signs of novel coronavirus infection on some of the residents who believed to have attended the large religious congregation in Markaz Masjid in South Delhi’s Nizamuddin. Refusing to be tested for signs of corona virus, a violent mob of at least 60-100 people started chasing the health workers and volunteers by pelting stones.

The Telangana government had recently appealed to the people to voluntarily disclose if they attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin between March 13-March 15 and give their blood samples to the government hospitals to check for corona virus.

The video footage broadcast by the mainstream TV channels on Thursday showed the visuals of some healthcare workers dressed in light blue PPE (personal protective equipment) suits being chased by the mob by pelting stones.

As the minute-long video plays out, the small group of locals soon turned into a mob of around 60-100 violent residents shouting abuses, throwing stones and chasing them down the narrow lane.

More than 60 people from Nizamabad district had attended the religious congregation Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin. At least, six people from Telangana who attended the religious congregation at Markaz in South Delhi’s Nizamuddin from March 13-15 succumbed after they contracted coronavirus. Two died in Gandhi Hospital while one each died in Apollo Hospital, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and Gadwal.

While appealing to the people to disclose if they attended the religious gathering in Nizamuddin, the Telangana CMO confirmed that six people who died had attended the congregation.

In a complete disregard to the law of the land and in complete defiance of the Telangana government’s directive to the people to voluntarily come for medical tests, the violent mob attacked the government health workers and volunteers with impunity right in front of the media.

Attacks on medical personnel and healthcare workers have worsened over the past few days. On Wednesday, doctors at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital were attacked after a patient infected with the novel coronavirus died. Following the death, the brother of the deceased along with hundreds of relatives, friends and family members ransacked the hospital and roughed up some doctors and paramedical staff.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar rushed to the hospital along with his colleagues. The doctors at the Hyderabad have claimed protection from the government and an assurance from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. They have also written to the police.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali should explain what action the government will initiate against such deplorable and dastardly attacks against the health workers and volunteers who were just supporting the government’s efforts to contain and tackle the spread of corona virus so that millions of people live to see tomorrow.