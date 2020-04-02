Rescue Indian students in UK: Pawan Kalyan

With hundreds of Indian students stranded in the UK with lockdown and travel disruption in both the countries following the coronavirus pandemic, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan appealed to the central government to intervene and help them.

“There are hundreds of Indian students stranded across the country and in need of food and accommodation. The Indian government should help the students,” the actor turned politician said on Thursday.

The Union government banned the entry of passengers from Europe, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31 to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus virus that has claimed 50 lives so far and infected nearly 2,000 people. Indian students in the UK are desperate to return to India since the time the central government had banned travelers from Britain.

Respected @VMBJP ji, Namaskaram 🙏, we truly acknowledge and appreciate the hard work, you and ministry is putting in, challenging times like this;i plead and request you to look into the situation of 300 Indian students who have got stranded in UK airports. pic.twitter.com/183lQVPHTY — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 2, 2020