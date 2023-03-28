Aha reports Huge Losses

Regional OTT platform Aha has doubled its loss. For the last financial year Aha was in losses of Rs 26Cr, but surprisingly this year Aha has been in deep losses. As per the filings of Arha Media & Broadcasting Pvt Ltd, which operates Aha, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), for this financial year, Aha has noted Rs 92 cr losses. They have spent nearly Rs 80Cr on the content and operator revenue raised around Rs76Cr

The OTT platform has spent around Rs 200cr this year and most of the part of it (Rs 74Cr) was shown as employee benefit expenses. Aha has extended its services to Tamil this year. Only through subscriptions, the Telugu OTT platform has generated a revenue of Rs 68Cr. Approximately Rs 5cr came from satellite rights and Rs 2.5cr came from syndicate revenue. Aha has appointed Ravikanth as the new CEO and EX-CEO Ajith Takur has been shifted to the board of directors.