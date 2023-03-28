Dasara: A Crucial Flick for Nani

Natural Star Nani is owned by the Telugu audience and the actor delivered a series of super hits with simple scripts. Films like MCA and Nenu Local are carried by the actor completely. After he cemented his place in Telugu cinema, Nani decided to pick up challenging roles and experiments. Though some of them received critical acclaim, the actor failed to deliver a solid hit in theatres. Shyam Singha Roy ended up as a decent grosser in the recent years for Nani. The actor’s next film Dasara is a pan-Indian attempt and is releasing this week. The expectations are high after the trailer is out.

Nani is promoting the film all over and he needs to deliver a solid hit for sure. The non-theatrical market of Nani kept rising but the theatrical market of the actor hasn’t seen a rise. Dasara would be a crucial one for Nani as an actor. Dil Raju is distributing the film across the Telugu states. Though none of his recent films touched Rs 30 crore mark in theatres, the theatrical rights of Dasara are sold for Rs 30 crores. Srikanth Odela is making his debut as director and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers.