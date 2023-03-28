South Actresses to perform for this year’s IPL

Every year IPL has a tradition of grand launch events to get the massive attention of the audience, but the pandemic has changed everything. There are no opening ceremonies from the past four years. For the event, it was most of the time Bollywood star actors performed for IPL. But this time Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna are going to perform on the opening night and will add glam for the launch ceremony.

The 16th season of the Indian IPL will start on the 31st of March at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the first grand opening ceremony post-pandemic, which is almost after four years. Apart from Rashmika and Tamannah, Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff and Arjit Singh will also perform. BCCI is going to welcome back the crowd in a huge manner.