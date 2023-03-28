Ram Charan’s Game Changer in Summer 2024 Race

The first look poster and the title of Ram Charan’s next are unveiled yesterday marking the occasion of Charan’s birthday. The makers announced that the film would hit the screens during Sankranthi 2023 in the past. But the release date was not mentioned on the latest poster of Game Changer. Prabhas’ Project K and Mahesh Babu’s film with Trivikram are already in the Sankranthi race. Dil Raju, the producer of Game Changer should have taken a call to avoid the clash. There are reports that Game Changer will have a summer 2024 release and the film is expected to hit the screens in April 2024.

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Srikanth, Anjali, Sunil and others are the lead actors in Game Changer which is a political drama laced with action. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Shankar is the director and the top director is also expected to get a good clarity about the release date of his other film Indian 2. Shankar is shooting for both these films. The shoot of Indian 2 will be completed soon while the shoot of Game Changer is expected to be wrapped up by September.