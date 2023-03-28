VFX Supervisor Brad Minnich, A Massive addition to NTR 30

NTR is gearing up for his next with director Koratala Siva for NTR 30. The project launched recently in Hyderabad. As we all know the team working on pre production for almost a year now and Koratala Siva is planning to start the shoot in a few days. This is the second collaboration of this sensational combo after Janata Garage.

After the grand launch recently, the makers have made two significant announcements back to back. First, they announced the addition of Kenny Bates, a renowned action producer, and now they have revealed that veteran VFX Supervisor Brad Minnich will be joining the team for NTR’s upcoming project.

He has contributed to some of the most prestigious international projects, including 300: Rise of an Empire, The Batman, Aquaman, and many more. Koratala Siva promised that the film would be on a grander scale and with a larger canvas. With the addition of elite Hollywood technicians, the team is sure to create sensation.

Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K bankrolling the film under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film marks Jahnvi Kapoor Telugu debut. Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project. Ratnavelu is handling the cinematography and production design will be handled by Sabu Cyril. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting this highly anticipated action entertainer. The film will be releasing worldwide on April 5th, 2024.