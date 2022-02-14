Aha ropes in Thaman, Nithya, Karthik as judges of Indian Idol

Aha is lining up innovative shows and the latest addition is going to be the Telugu version of popular talent hunt show Indian Idol.

For the show, the streaming platform has roped in S Thaman, Nithya and Karthik as the members of the jury. All three are said to be happy about this new assignment and are eager to witness aspiring musicians displaying their talents before them.

Indian Idol is all about various talented participants from various parts competing against each other during the singing competition in order to impress the judges and win the title.

The show is hugely popular in Hindi and Aha has acquired the rights of its Telugu version. Many top personalities had been the judges of the Hindi version and Thaman, Nithya and Karthik now have to fill their shoes in the Telugu format.