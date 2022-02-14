Jagan ‘not reachable’ to Mamata, KCR!

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao have intensified efforts to bring all regional parties together against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led government at the Centre.

Mamata Banerjee already spoke to KCR and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on this issue. Mamata wants to hold a conclave of CM’s of regional parties to speed up the process to form a coalition of regional parties against BJP.

Mamata Banerjee on Monday (today) said that she had spoken to KCR and Stalin. Stalin confirmed this saying that DMK will support Mamata’s initiative to hold conclave of CMs of regional parties.

KCR is going to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss on national conclave.

However, YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is reportedly avoiding Mamata Banerjee and KCR.

The buzz is that Mamata and KCR tried to reach Jagan over phone on Sunday and Monday but he was reportedly not reachable.

This gives indications that Jagan does not want to join hands with Mamata and KCR and also does not want to confront Modi under present circumstances.’

Jagan wants to adopt a wait and watch policy and take a decision later after seeing how BJP fares in UP, Punjab Assembly polls. Jagan does not want to confront Modi if BJP wins UP polls.