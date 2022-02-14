Arabic Kuthu from Beast: A Feast for Vijay’s Fans

The first single ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from Vijay’s upcoming movie Beast is released and it is an instant chartbuster. Anirudh comes up with a melodious and catchy tune for the song. Pooja Hegde looks ultra glamorous in the song which is shot in lavish sets. Vijay’s simple dance moves are a perfect treat for his fans. Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi make the song feel different with their vocals. On the whole, Arabic Kuthu is a sure-shot blockbuster. Jani Master comes up with the best composition for the song.

Nelson Dilipkumar directed Beast and the film is gearing up for summer release. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu played other important roles. Sun Pictures bankrolled Beast and the film is said to be a stylish action entertainer.