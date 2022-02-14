Jagan shunts out his favourite IAS officer from CMO!

Praveen Prakash, senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been transferred on Monday.

His sudden transfer has created ripples in bureaucratic and political circles in AP as Praveen Prakash is known to be the favourite IAS officer of Jagan. Chief secretary Sameer Sharma issued orders to this effect on Monday evening.

Praveen Prakash has been calling the shots in Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) since Jagan became CM in May 2019. He emerged as a more powerful officer than CS.

His sudden transfer, that too to an insignificant post has created a sensation in AP. Praveen Prakash has been posted as Resident Commissioner in AP Bhavan in Delhi, known to be a ‘loopline post’.

Bhavana Saxena, a 1996 batch IAS officer has been holding this post of Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan all these days.

Praveen Prakash was on central deputation when Jagan became CM in May 2019. Jagan brought him to AP in June 2019 soon after he became CM and appointed as prinicipal secretary in CMO besides gives additional charge principal secretary (political) in GAD (General Administration Department).

However, in July 2021, Jagan relieved him from the post of principal secretary, GAD, considered to be the key post which deals with transfers and promotions of IAS officers. This too happened all of a sudden.

Now, Jagan transferred him from even CMO also and posted him in Delhi in an insignificant post within seven months giving clear indications that Jagan is angry with Praveen Prakash.

Jagan reportedly received several complaints from YSRCP leaders, including ministers, party MLAs and even IAS officers about Praveen Prakash’s ‘don’t care attitude’ and ignoring all their requests and representations.