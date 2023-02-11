Aha Telugu Indian Idol 2 with a new format

With a positive response of Telugu Indian Idol season 1 in Aha, the makers have kick-started the second season of Indian Idol. The show is about finding the best singing talent from the grassroots across Telugu states. For the first season S Thaman, singer Karthik and actress Nithya Menen were judges and it was hosted by Sreerama Chandra. For the second season, the auditions have already begun and Thaman was spotted on the sets.

Teugu Indian Idol 2 will be on the new background and the format is going to be changed. One of the judges from the first season Nithya Menen is going to be replaced. The other judges Thaman and Karthik of season one will be followed for the second one. With the success of the first season, the second season auditions got tremendous response. Thaman was spotted shooting for the second season and fans are waiting for more updates on the show.

Vagdevi was crowned for the first season. Many young talented singers got opportunities after the show. Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna graced the semi-finals and finals episodes of Telugu Indian Idol 1.