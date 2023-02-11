Chiru’s Blockbuster Sentiment For Bholaa Shankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been busy shooting for his new film Bholaa Shankar. Meher Ramesh is directing the movie billed to be a family and action entertainer. Brother-sister bonding is going to be the major USP of the movie where Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister.

Keerthy Suresh is also participating the shoot, together with Chiranjeevi and others. A song is being filmed in a Kolkata set in Hyderabad under the supervision of Sekhar master. K Raghavendra Rao gave a pleasant surprise by visiting the set and he wished the team all the success.

Curiously, Raghavendra Rao had visited the set of Chiranjeevi’s yesteryear hit Choodalani Vundi which was also set in Kolkata backdrop. We need to wait and see whether this sentiment works for Bholaa Shankar or not!