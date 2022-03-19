Aha to premiere blockbuster Bheemla Nayak on March 25

aha to premiere Pavan Kalyan, Rana Daggupati and Nitya Menen starrer mass entertainer Bheemla Nayak, produced by Sitara Entertainment, on March 25th.

100% Telugu streaming platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, will premiere director Sagar K Chandra’s action drama Bheemla Nayak, starring Pavan Kalyan and Rana Dagguptati, Nitya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in key roles; the film premieres March 25th.

The film, is the first biggest hit of Telugu Film Industry in 2022, earned the love of audiences and critics alike. In a motion poster reviled at 12 am yesterday, aha reviled this information on their social media.

As a part of announcement aha came up with a jingle called ” La La aha La Bheemla ” which is very catchy as it goes well with the main title track of the movie. They used it with a motion poster that said #ahaLaBheemla from March 25. aha also launched their special trailer with Pawan Kalyan fans at aha HQ and this created huge buzz on social media.

Lock the date to witness the exuberant battle between ego and self respect with Bheemla Nayak on aha from March 25.

