Rajamouli takes the front seat in RRR Promotions

When a top actor or an actress is present for the promotions, the focus would be on the star. Two Tollywood Superstars Ram Charan and NTR are working together for RRR and the final leg of promotions are happening. Like never before, the entire focus is on the director SS Rajamouli. The two star actors have been spotted appreciating and complimenting Rajamouli for his vision and clarity. NTR and Charan are just praising Rajamouli in all the interviews. One needs guts to continuously laud their director when the actors are the showrunners.

But NTR, Charan never hesitated to do so. Rajamouli carried a proud smile during the promotions when he is appreciated by two top actors. NTR several times tried to pull the leg of Rajamouli but the top director responded on a positive note. Rajamouli too during the promotions revealed the amount of hard work the top actors kept for the film. They spent close to three years on the sets and the film is finally hitting the screens on Friday.