SVP’s Penny Song Promo: Double Treat

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is coming as summer attraction on May 12th. The film directed by Parasuram will see Keerthy Suresh playing the leading lady. After treating music lovers with a soulful melody Kalaavathi, the makers are readying to release second single Penny scored by Thaman tomorrow.

However, they have offered double feast with the promo of the song that is out now. While Mahesh Babu looks at his usual best and charms with his style quotient, Sitara Ghattamaneni’s appearance is a big surprise. She amazes with her wonderful dances in the video. It’s just a promo and we can expect much more in the full song.

While Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam appeared in 1 Nenokkadine, this is first appearance of Sitara Ghattamaneni in a music video.

