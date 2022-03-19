Tentative release date for Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan commenced the shoot of a periodic film Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the direction of Krish long ago. Pawan signed two remakes Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Nayak after the announcement of Hari Hara Veera Mallu came out. Both these remakes got released but the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is yet to conclude. Pawan is keen to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu at the earliest and the next schedule will commence from April 4th. Krish and his team will complete the shoot in quick schedules.

As per the update we hear, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to release on October 5th during Dasara. An official announcement about the same will be made by the makers after the shoot completes. Massive sets are constructed in the Aluminium Factory for the shoot of the film. Veteran producer AM Rathnam is making his comeback with this film. Niddhi Agerwal is the leading lady and Hari Hara Veera Mallu will have a pan-Indian release.