Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor wows in a Golden Gown

A list of top celebrities were present for the birthday bash of Bollywood filmmaker Apoorva Mehta. Young beauty Janhvi Kapoor was the show stealer of the night and she sizzled in a golden gown. The actress nailed it in a specially designed golden strappy midi dress. Janhvi Kapoor was looking wow in the outfit. The actress partied with top actors in the bash and carried a beautiful smile. For now, Janhvi Kapoor is occupied with Bollywood films and she has rejected a bunch of Tollywood films. There are speculations Puri Jagannadh will launch her in Tollywood with his next directorial Janaganamana.