Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor wows in a Golden Gown

A list of top celebrities were present for the birthday bash of Bollywood filmmaker Apoorva Mehta. Young beauty Janhvi Kapoor was the show stealer of the night and she sizzled in a golden gown. The actress nailed it in a specially designed golden strappy midi dress. Janhvi Kapoor was looking wow in the outfit. The actress partied with top actors in the bash and carried a beautiful smile. For now, Janhvi Kapoor is occupied with Bollywood films and she has rejected a bunch of Tollywood films. There are speculations Puri Jagannadh will launch her in Tollywood with his next directorial Janaganamana.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.