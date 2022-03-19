Prabhas aims for one more release in 2022

Pan-Indian star Prabhas left his fans in disappointment with Radhe Shyam and the film is declared as a disaster. The actor underwent a minor surgery in Spain and he is expected to return back to India very soon. He will focus on Salaar and the filming is expected to be completed by the end of April. Prabhas signed a film in the direction of Maruthi and the film is rumored to be a horror-comedy. Prabhas wants to complete the shooting in two quick schedules.

The update says that Prabhas wants to release the film this year. Prabhas is done with the shoot of Adipurush and the film is announced for January 2023 release. There is no clarity about the release date of Salaar and the film too may release next year. Hence, Prabhas is keen to release Maruthi’s film this year. The project will be made on a tight budget and Prabhas will be taking a hefty paycheque. Rashi Khanna, Malavika Mohanan and Sree Leela are rumored to play the female leads. DVV Danayya is the producer.