Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to reprise Tabu?

Andhadhun remains as a classic in Indian cinema. The film is now being remade in several languages. Tollywood young actor Nithiin will step into the remake very soon. Similar plans are happening in Tamil. Producer Thiagarajan acquired the Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun and he is planning to make the film on a lavish scale. JJ Fredrick will direct the remake. The makers recently approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play Tabu’s role from the original. The discussions are in the final stages and an announcement about the same is awaited.

Veteran actor Prashanth will play the lead role in the film and he lost huge weight for the role. If Aishwarya Rai signs the project, this would be an association between Prashanth and Aish after decades. They last worked together in Jeans. The shoot of Andhadhun remake will commence from December as per the update in Pondicherry. An official announcement will be made soon about the project.