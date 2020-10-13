Jagan govt serves notices to Naidu

The Jagan government has yet again sent notices to former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his house on the banks of river Krishna.

Stating that Naidu’s house is in the middle of the Karakatta region and vulnerable for inundation, the notice stated that the house has to be immediately vacated with the onset of the floods.

The revenue department noted that many parts of the Karakatta region across Krishna river were inundated with an increase in inflows from the upstream. “It is the responsibility of the government to evacuate people and send them to safer places,” the revenue department stated in its notice.

Apart from Chandrababu Naidu, notices were sent to 36 others whose houses are in the Karakatta region.In 2019, the government had used drones to keep an eye over Naidu’s house on the ground that drones were deployed for aerial survey to monitor the flood situation in Krishna river.

The government had also demolished Praja Vedika, a meeting hall adjacent to Naidua’s residence. The main house, just 2 kms from the Prakasam barrage, was constructed by the Lingamaneni group. Praja Vedika (People’s grievance cell) was built to hold meetings and press conferences.