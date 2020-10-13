Buzz: RRR satellite and digital rights picked up for a record price?

RRR happens to be the most happening and most awaited Indian film. The shoot resumed recently and Rajamouli is the director of this big-budget periodic drama set before independence. Two top Tollywood actors NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in RRR. If the latest speculation is to be believed, the satellite and digital rights of the film are sold for Rs 200 crores including all the Indian languages. This is an exceptional deal for a Telugu film which will have its release in all the Indian languages.

The digital rights are shared across Disney Plus Hotstar while Star holds the satellite rights. The digital and television streamings would take place only after the film’s theatrical release and not before. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani will be seen in the lead roles in RRR. The film is made on a budget close to Rs 450 crores and is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment.