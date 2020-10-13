High Court notices to CRDA on Aswini Dutt petition

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh held a hearing on the petition filed by film producer Aswini Dutt against the YCP Government on the issue of land compensation. The court issued notices to the Revenue and Municipal Administration Departments and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to file their final counters on this case. Mr. Dutt has claimed Rs. 210 Cr compensation for the losses caused to him by the Government in the whole transaction.

It may be recalled that the film producer gave 39 acres of his land for the Gannavaram airport expansion project. In return for the same, the previous TDP Government gave plots in the Amaravati Capital City area. At the time of this transaction, Aswini Dutt claimed that his Gannavaram land cost in the open market was about Rs. 1.54 Cr per acre. Now, the present Government was shifting Capital out of Amaravati, which was in violation of the agreement and which would cause severe loss to him.

The High Court heard the arguments today and issued notices to the CRDA and the revenue officials. Mr. Dutt has made the AP Government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as respondents in the case.

Film actor UV Krishnam Raju also gave his Gannavaram land similarly in return for plots in Amaravati Capital city. The Government is maintaining that it is retaining Amaravati as Capital city only. But, the petitioners claim that Executive Capital which is the real Capital of any State was being shifted to Visakhapatnam.