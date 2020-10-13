Is YSRCP govt sleeping, asks Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP president on Tuesday attacked the Jagan-led YSRCP government in the state for failing to meet the expectations of farmers, who had lost their land and livelihood in the floods. Naidu specifically mentioned the devastating floods in North Andhra, East and West Godavari regions.

Naidu said thousands of families are in distress in the three regions due to floods. Agricultural lands, crops and homes were damaged due the floods, but the Chief Minister has failed to take any precautionary measures to mitigate the crisis arising out of floods.

Speaking to party leaders via video conference, Naidu said the three regions have been severely hit by floods in the last two to three days. “Lives have been battered and the lives of farmers have been thrown out of gear. Farmers have incurred crores of rupees in crop loss due to the floods, but the Jagan government has miserably failed to provide relief to the farmers,” he said. He called upon the party leaders to rise to the occasion and help the farmers in distress.

“Did the people give the massive mandate as a licence to kill them? The government should focus on addressing important issues instead of attacking and foisting false cases against opposition leaders. This is the worst ever governance,” Naidu lashed out.