Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s Remunerations for RRR

Bollywood top actor Ajay Devgn will be seen in a powerful but cameo role in RRR, the country’s biggest motion picture that is slated for release soon. Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt will be seen paired up beside Ram Charan and she essays the role of Sita in this periodic drama that is set before independence. Alia Bhatt has been paid Rs 9 crores as remuneration for her role in RRR. Alia Bhatt has 20 minutes screen presence in RRR.

Ajay Devgn shot for 7 days for RRR and he pocketed Rs 35 crores for his role. SS Rajamouli was never bothered about their remunerations and the makers agreed to pay them hefty paycheques without any negotiations. RRR may hit the screens after the third wave of coronavirus will calm down. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran played the lead roles in RRR.