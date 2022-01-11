AA heaps laurels on Ashish For Rowdy Boys

Though Allu Arjun originally had an outstation plan, he cancelled it and attended an event to launch Date Night song from Rowdy Boys.

Speaking on the occasion, the Stylish Star went down the memory lane and said the film’s protagonist Ashish was a small kid when he shot for Arya.

“This is like my own function. So I wanted to be here without fail. Ashish, Dil Raju’s daughter Hanshitha, and Harshith were small kids when I was shooting for Arya. I wish all the best to Ashish. He danced well in the song,” he said.

Devi Sri Prasad has given nice songs for Rowdy Boys and standing yet another testimony to this is Date Night number released by Allu Arjun.

The youthful song that has been shot in a state-of-the-art pub atmosphere has Ashish shaking his legs to the peppy number and putting his best efforts to capture the heart of Anupama Parameswaran. The song will sure be liked by the youth.

Since this is the launch pad of Ashish, the nephew of Dil Raju, the leading producer of Tollywood is said to be making all efforts to ensure that Rowdy Boys would hit as many as screens as possible on January 14, Sankaranthi day.

The youthful action entertainer is directed by Sree Harsha Koruganti. Songs and background score by Devi Prasad are said to be one of the highlights of the movie.

Dil Raju himself has produced this movie along with Shirish. Rowdy Boys is presented by Smit Anitha on Sri Venkateswara Creations.