Renu Desai and Akira tested positive for Covid-19

Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai and their son Akira Nandan are tested positive for coronavirus few days ago. Renu Desai took her Instagram page to reveal the news. Renu Desai has taken both the doses of the coronavirus vaccine and Akira is yet to take his vaccination shot. Renu Desai is residing in Hyderabad along with their kids Akira and Aadhya. She has been busy with several tv shows and film-based projects.

“Hello..Inspite of sitting at home most of the time and sitting at home for New Year, Akira and I tested positive with symptoms few days ago. We both are recovering now and I request all of you to please take this 3rd wave seriously. Wear your masks and be careful as much as possible. I had both my vaccines last year and was going to give Akira his now but he tested positive before that” posted Renu Desai on her Instagram page.